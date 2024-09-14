GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grievances of tribals are resolved speedily, says member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

The Commission is receiving many petitions related to land disputes and service matters of employees, among others, said Commission member Jatothu Hussain

Published - September 14, 2024 03:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Jatothu Hussain being presented a photo of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy by temple authorities in Arasavilli of Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Jatothu Hussain being presented a photo of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy by temple authorities in Arasavilli of Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: National Commission

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has been taking steps to resolve petitions quickly to ensure speedy justice to needy tribal people across the country, Commission member Jatothu Hussain said here on Saturday.

Mr. Jatothu, here to study issues of tribal people, was was given a rousing reception by BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Paidi Venugopalam and Atada Ravi Babji, among others.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Jatothu said that around 20,000 petitions were under process and would be cleared soon. “We are receiving many petitions related to land disputes, service matters of employees and others. As soon as we receive complaints, we are contacting the officials concerned in the respective States. If they don’t respond within a stipulated period, the Commission would take action as per the rules. The officials who understand the consequences are quickly attending to resolve those grievances,” said Mr. Jatothu, who contested twice from Mahabubabad of Telangana on BJP ticket.

The residents of Kirasangiguda of Jalumuru mandal requested him to take steps for the establishment of Integrated Tribal Development Agency as it had been removed from Sithampet ITDA after the bifurcation of the districts. BJP Srikakulam District president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that ITDA was needed to serve 4 lakh tribal people living in Srikakulam district.

September 14, 2024

