Grievances: Krishna tops in using 1100, CM Connect service

The people of Krishna district are on the forefront in using the government's advanced grievance redressal services. The government has brought in the centralised grievance redressal services People First 1100 call centre in June and the AP CM Connect on Microsoft's Kaizala smartphone application in April apart from the department level services like Puraseva and others.

People can either dial 1100 or install Kaizala to lodge complaints against corrupt officials, report poor sanitation, poor delivery of services and others related to every government department with the call centre or directly with the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Since launch, according to the CM’s core dashboard, People First call centre received as many as 80, 213 grievances from the people of 13 districts and the highest number of grievances, 9,833, are reported by the people of Krishna district. Followed by the Krishna district are Kurnool, Chittoor, Guntur and Anantapur where people registered more than 7,000 complaints. Also, the officials in Krishna district were quick to respond and resolve the issues raised. About 82% of the grievances were resolved in the district while on the whole only 56% cases were resolved so far.

Meanwhile, the AP CM connect service offered on the Kaizala application is also mostly being used by the people of Krishna district followed by Guntur, Chittoor and Prakasam.

Out of total 2,596 complaints lodged through Kaizala, the highest number of complaints, 299, were from the Krishna district. Of all the complaints, only 51% were resolved so far.

The response to AP CM Connect group on Kaizala was not as expected and it has only over 50,000 subscribers. However, the service which first began as an interface to collect public opinion was later added with features to complain against corrupt officials and poor government services.

More complaints

Majority of the grievances reported on 1100 were related to Revenue (18,627) and Panchayat Raj(10,788). Through CM Connect, highest number of grievances reported 576 are related to the Revenue followed by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (246).