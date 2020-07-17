Andhra Pradesh

Grievances invited from postal pensioners

Chief Postmaster General (Andhra Pradesh Circle) Ram Bharosa on Friday said postal pensioners could send in their grievances relating to the issues of pension, gratuity and other such matters, to be taken up at the 7th circle-level postal pension adalat for the half-yearly ending on June 30.

In a statement, Mr. Ram Bharosa said the adalat would be conducted at his office. Owing to the existing COVID-19 pandemic, the date was not finalised but the grievances could be forwarded to the Assistant Accounts Officer, Accounts Branch, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, AP Circle, Vijayawada-520013, on or before July 24. Cases involving legal matters like succession, service matters/policy matters would not be taken up at the adalat, he added.

