Grievance wing wears a new look

The venue of the weekly grievance programme at the district police grounds here wears a new look housing a breastfeeding room, a temporary first aid room for elderly people who brave the arduous journey to reach the place and the presence of women police to help people in writing and registering their complaints.

“The facilities being provided for those who turn up to register their grievance will make them feel that they are being treated like our guest. The programme, recently named as Spandana, will also ensure proper resolution of their grievances,” Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said, talking to The Hindu.

It is learnt that people from as far as Kaikaluru on the West Godavari borders to Nagayalanka on the Guntur borders are required to reach Machilipatnam to register a grievance with the Superintendent of Police.

“Petitioners, particularly elderly people, women and illiterates, are being received warmly by our staff by offering them required service during their stay at the grievance cell. Such services build confidence among the public on the police,” added Mr. Babu.

“CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will review the status of the grievances and quality of the service every Tuesday. We want to act on the grievances on time,” he said.

Model to be replicated

Additional Superintendent of Police M. Satti Babu said that the same model would be adopted at various police offices in the district for the convenience of public. He appealed to the public not to hesitate to meet top officials to get their grievance solved, he said.