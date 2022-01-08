Grievance cell finds Associate Professors guilty in sexual harassment case

VIJAYAWADA

08 January 2022 23:00 IST

Dental college management recommends action against accused faculty

The grievance cell of the Government Dental College, which inquired into the alleged sexual harassment of house surgeons, reportedly observed that the two Associate Professors had behaved indecently with the junior doctors.

Six medicos had lodged complaints with college principal G. Yugandhar a few days ago alleging that the two faculty members were harassing them sexually and were using abusive language over phone.

Dr. Yugandhar directed the grievance cell members to inquire into the allegations, which submitted a report. During the inquiry it was reportedly found that the two Associate Professors had harassed the students.

“The charges made by the house surgeons against the two faculty have been proved. Based on the observations of the grievance cell members, we submitted a report to the government recommending for action against the accused,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Women Commission took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the dental college management and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to submit a report.

According to the sources, a few students complained to the managements orally against the two associate professors earlier, but no action was taken.

“The college management reportedly reprimanded the two faculty on their alleged indecent behaviour, but they did not mend their ways,” an employee of the institute said.

“The women’s commission directed the DME to take action against the two faculty based on the grievance cell report. We will inquire the case in detail,” women’s commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma told The Hindu on Saturday.