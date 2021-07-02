Gregory Reddy’s death condoled

GUNTUR

02 July 2021 00:11 IST

Academicians across A.P. and Telangana condoled the death of Udumula Gregory Reddy, 88, eminent educationist in Hyderabad who passed away on Wednesday.

Popularly known as U.G. Reddy, Mr. Reddy was the founder chairman and principal of St. Joseph’s Education Society established in 1970. He made a mark by moulding students, providing good facilities and incorporating modern methods into teaching processes.

Over the years, he developed five schools, namely, St. Anthony’s High School, Queen Mary’s Junior College for Girls, St. Mary’s Upper Primary School, St. Joseph’s Public School, King Koti and St. Joseph’s High School, King Koti.

In order to bring about cooperation and coordination among all ICSE schools in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy started the Association of ICSE and ISC Schools (AISCE), A.P. in 1997. He became the secretary of the U.N. Council for A.P. and took upon his shoulders the task of coordinating with all schools in Hyderabad district and organising programmes to commemorate the UN Day, October 24. He was the father-in-law of the Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, A.P., T. Vijay Kumar Reddy.