Greenfield Highway work commenced in Andhra to reduce 100km distance between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam

Ministry of Road and Transport grants the 162km road project under Economic Corridor benefitting Andhra and Telangana States.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Wednesday stated that the work of ₹800 crore Greenfield Highway between Devarapalli in West Godavari and Suryapet in Telangana State has commenced under the aegis of the National Highway Authority of India’s Rajamahendravaram Project Implementation Unit.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has granted the 162km length road Highway (New NH-365BG) as part of the Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, aiming at connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States with the robust road infrastructure that supports the speed of 100km/hour. The total project cost is ₹2,600 crore.

“The first phase work of the Greenfield Highway work has commenced with two lanes. It will reduce the distance of nearly 100km between the Telangana Capital city of Hyderabad and the proposed Andhra Pradesh Executive Capital of Visakhapatnam via Khammam town. The project will also give a fillip to the tourism sector and improve economic development along the road corridor”, Mr. Bharat told The Hindu.

Mr. Bharat is the Chairman of the MP’s Road Safety Committee (MPRSC) of the West Godavari District. “A decision has been taken to appeal the State government to grant ₹55 crore required for the land acquisition for the Greenfield Highway in West Godavari.”, said Mr. Bharat. As many as 31 villages are affecting by the road project in the West Godavari district and the affected would be offered fair compensation.

Another milestone

“The 69km length Kovvuru-Gundugolanu road project (NH-216 (A) is nearing completion and expected to be completed by October in West Godavari. The road will reduce the 40km distance between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam”, said Mr. Bharat who reviewed the project status this week.

“The new road infrastructure being developed by the Central government will speed up the economic activity apart from contributing for the all-round development of the West Godavari district. The road connectivity also reduces the travel distance benefitting for the cargo movement by road”, said Mr. Bharat.