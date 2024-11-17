 />
Greenfield airports: Andhra Pradesh Government sanctions pre-feasibility study

Six new airports are proposed to be set up at Kuppam, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Tuni-Annavaram, Ongole and Tadepalligudem

Published - November 17, 2024 12:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Photo Credit: The Hindu

The State Government on Saturday (November 16, 2024) gave administrative sanction to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the development of six new greenfield airports as part of its plan to transform the State into a multi-modal logistics hub.

The new airports are proposed to be set up at Kuppam, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Tuni-Annavaram, Ongole and Tadepalligudem, as per G.O. Rt.No.84 issued by N. Yuvaraj, Secretary (FAC), Infrastructure & Investments.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu had deliberations in this regard in August, 2024.

Govt. proposes to set up four new airports in Andhra Pradesh

Accordingly, the A.P. Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) took the proposal forward by identifying suitable land parcels and setting the stage for the pre - feasibility study in consultation with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). 

About 1,671 acres of land has been identified for the Nagarjuna Sagar airport in Gurazala division of Palnadu district and 1,502 acres for the Kuppam airport. Nearly 1,384 acres have been identified for Srikakulam airport in Palasa division of Srikakulam district and 1,123 acres for Tadepalligudem airport in West Godavari district. 

With three international airports, A.P. is sitting pretty in civil aviation sector

A land parcel measuring 788 acres has been identified for Tuni-Annavaram airport in Peddapuram division of Kakinada district and 658 acres for Ongole airport in Prakasam district

The government allocated ₹1.92 crore for the pre-feasibility study to be done by a multi-disciplinary team of the AAI with APADCL support. 

