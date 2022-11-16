Greenery will be developed in 28 lakh hectares outside forest areas in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

November 16, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Forests, Environment and Science and Technology P. Ramachandra Reddy has stressed the need for shunning the single-use of plastic, protection of water bodies and enhance greenery to protect the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Head of Forest Force) Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Environment and Forests Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Chief of Party-TOFI and others, launched a programme ‘Trees Outside Forests in India’ (TOFI), here on November 16 (Wednesday).

The five-year project, being taken up by the USAID, in association with Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, the Forest Department and other organisations in seven States, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said after releasing the brochure of the TOFI.

He said about 1.3 crore population, including many farmers, would be benefited by the project. Plantation would be developed outside forest area, the Minister said, adding that forest would be increased from 23% to 33% in the State. Greenery will be developed in 28 lakh hectares outside forest area under the project, he said.

“High-yielding varieties of horticulture crops will be raised as part of the TOFI. The Forest Department authorities, along with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village and ward secretariat staff will identify the barren and open lands in each district for the purpose,” the Minister said.

Trending

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said that State, mandal and village-level plans would be prepared for the implementation of the project. The government has identified 28 places for raising the ‘Nagara Vanams’, of which works have been started in 16 locations, he said.

USAID mission director Veena Reddy and deputy director Varghese Paul and others participated in the programme.