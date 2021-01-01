Andhra Pradesh

Green vending zones for street vendors identified in Kakinada

Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha and Ch. Kirthi (right) having food at the Green Vending Zone in Kakinada city in East Godavari on Friday. | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter KAKINADA 01 January 2021 21:44 IST
Updated: 01 January 2021 21:45 IST

Authorities of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) have identified several green vending zones (GVZ) across the Smart City, enabling street vendors to run their business without any disturbance to vehicular movement and parking.

On Friday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Superitendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inaugurated a green vending zone at the Mc Laurin College area and issued identity cards to street vendors to run their business with all the prescribed hygiene and safety conditions.

Each street vendor has been sanctioned a loan of ₹10,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme and the State government would bear the one-year interest on the loan.

Advertising
Advertising

The Collector urged people to encourage the vendors in the zones as the initiative would help maintain better civic conditions in the city.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that more GVZs had been identified to provide space for the business for the registered street vendors in coming days. Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi and Ms. Raja Kumari and other officials were present.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...