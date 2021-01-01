Green vending zones for street vendors identified in Kakinada

Authorities of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) have identified several green vending zones (GVZ) across the Smart City, enabling street vendors to run their business without any disturbance to vehicular movement and parking.
On Friday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Superitendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inaugurated a green vending zone at the Mc Laurin College area and issued identity cards to street vendors to run their business with all the prescribed hygiene and safety conditions.
Each street vendor has been sanctioned a loan of ₹10,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme and the State government would bear the one-year interest on the loan.
The Collector urged people to encourage the vendors in the zones as the initiative would help maintain better civic conditions in the city.
KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that more GVZs had been identified to provide space for the business for the registered street vendors in coming days. Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi and Ms. Raja Kumari and other officials were present.
