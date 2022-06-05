‘Green pledge’ marks World Environment Day 

Krishna District Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairperson Aruna Sarika on Sunday stressed the need for protecting the environment. She appealed to the people to plant saplings.

“We must protect the earth as a bleak future is staring at us. Pollution has emerged as a major challenge to the world and every person should become a part of the movement to protect the environment,” said Justice Aruna, while taking part in the plantation programme organised as part of the World Environment Day celebrations in Machilipatnam.

District Permanent Lok Adalat chairman Justice Ramakrishna, Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandraiah and others were present on the occasion.

Krishna Collector P. Ranjit Basha administered a pledge to protect the environment and planted a sapling at the Collectorate. “There will be 17 lakh more plants if every person in the district plants a sapling,” he said.

In NTR district, Collector S. Dilli Rao along and Joint Collector Nupur Ajay administered a pledge to protect the environment.