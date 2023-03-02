Green initiatives in Andhra Pradesh attract the attention of Bill Gates

March 02, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam, the State of Andhra Pradesh and its green projects are on the radar of Bill Gates.

Microsoft Corporation co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates has taken special interest to learn about the green initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, especially the green energy pumped storage project that is being executed by the Greenko Group in Kurnool.

At the ongoing G-20 summit venue in New Delhi, Mr. Gates has learnt more about the project from Greenko founder, CEO and Managing Director Anil Chalamalasetty.

“Mr. Gates was all ears for the details of the project, future plans, the innovative projects and green initiatives of the company,” Mr. Anil told The Hindu over phone.

For the record, Greenko is setting up a first-of-its-kind integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP) in Kurnool. The 5,230 MW project, with an estimated investment of US$3 billion, comprises a pumped storage (10,800 MWh of daily storage), solar (3,000 MW) and wind (550 MW). The project is set to be completed by 2024.

Mr. Gates looked at the miniature models of the project displayed in glass enclosures at the summit and sought details about the project. He was briefed about the project along with the innovative green products that Greenko was working on.

“He is surprised that we are able to do it in India on such a scale, outcome, and the products that are meant for export to the outside world. And he is fascinated about the Indian innovations in general across different sectors,” Mr. Anil said.

“Greenko is developing a bunch of products in the domain of intelligent energy cloud system, besides integrating the pumped storage system with the Central Transmission Utility (CTU),” he said.

In the pumped hydro storage projects (PHPs), such as the one in Kurnool, water is pumped from a lower elevation reservoir to a higher elevation using solar power and released from higher elevation to generate power, mostly to meet peak demand during nights.

Greenko is planning to come up with several of PHPs across the country to meet the energy demand. Going forward, Greenko is working on bigger plans to make green products for export.

“We will be manufacturing green hydrogen and other derivatives such as ammonia and other high-energy chemicals for the purpose of export,” Mr. Anil said.

Greenko is also working on digitalisation to enable any renewable energy generator to store energy and draw whenever required.