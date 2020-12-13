Green India Challenge catches on amongst local youth

VIZIANAGARAM

13 December 2020 16:24 IST

Youngsters active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have used social media to motivate others into participating in the challenge.

The Green India Challenge, popularised by celebrities who participated in it, has inspired local youth who are making enthusiastic efforts to bring in greenery into their colonies.

A local youth organisation, We For You Foundation, is at the forefront of the green drive. The foundation, started a couple of years ago by college students has been organising programmes in an innovative manner.

Youngsters active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have used social media to motivate others into participating in the challenge. Under this drive, one has to plant a sapling and upload its photo along with a 30-seconds video clip on Instagram while tagging the We For You Foundation, which then presents them with participation certificates and gifts.

Advertising

Advertising

“The response has been good from college students of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So far, nearly 170 people have taken up the challenge. Under this programme, each participant motivates three more persons to take up the challenge, thus creating a ripple effect. We formed groups for every 10 participants to select the winners based on their involvement,” said Y. Kumar Naveen, founder president of We For You.

“With the participation of their children in the noble cause, parents are also drawn to the cause of developing greenery in their vicinity. Their support is important and moreover, very little expense is incurred to buy saplings and fencing,” he added.

Navneeth Rathod of Sangareddy, Sneha of Jiaguda-Hyderabad, P. Likhita of Vizianagaram are among the winners of phase-1 of the challenge. Phase-2 winners will be announced by December end.