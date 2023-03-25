ADVERTISEMENT

Green Climate Fund to breathe new life into Coringa mangrove ecosystem in Konaseema

March 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - AMALAPURAM 

Restoration and protection measures are in full swing in the 1600-hectare mangrove ecosystem

The Hindu Bureau

Restoration of Coringa mangrove ecosystem under Green Climate Fund (GCF) project in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The forest department has kick-started the restoration and protection of the 1,600-hectare mangrove ecosystem outside Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS) under the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund (GCF) in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The project, titled ‘Enhancing climate resilience of India’s coastal communities’, aims to restore ecosystems, including wetlands and mangrove ecosystems in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. 

Restoration

District Forest Officer M.V. Prasada Rao said the project began in January. “A total of 600 hectares of the mangrove ecosystem is being restored, whereas at least 1,000 hectares of the mangrove cover will be protected and conserved by engaging local communities.”

Mr. Prasada Rao told The Hindu that ₹4.5 crore would be spent on the Coringa mangrove ecosystem. “Local communities, mostly fisherfolk, are being trained in alternative livelIhood opportunities to minimise their dependence on the mangroves.” 

The ‘fish-bone’ method would be used to restore the mangrove forests. Brackish water would be diverted to targeted locations for the survival of the trees.

