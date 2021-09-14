Green Champion Award to Apollo Medical College

CHITTOOR

14 September 2021 00:23 IST

It is one among 255 universities across the country to have received the award

The Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD), has on Monday conferred the “One District One Green Champion” award on Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) in Chittoor for its contribution in keeping the surroundings clean.

The AIMSR is among 255 universities and higher education institutions across the country to receive the award based on the Swachhta indicators.

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Shyama Prasad has presented the award to AIMSR unit head and chief administrator (Chittoor District Headquarters Hospital) Naresh Kumar Reddy in Vijayawada.

Mr. Naresh Kumar Reddy said that receiving the award for a successful track record in the Swachhta indicators was motivating and said that they would continue to do the good work.

Mr. Shyama Prasad appreciated the AIMSR faculty, students and National Social Service volunteers for their active participation in community and Swachhta activities on the campus that included water conservation, sanitation and hygiene, energy conservation and waste management. He also appreciated the collective effort of students involved in mobilization of public of vaccination, creating awareness on prevention of COVID at community level.