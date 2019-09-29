Green brigade plants 1.1 lakh saplings in Vizianagaram

It’s a green brigade. The team moves exactly at 5.30 a.m. to an identified place and takes up plantation drive till 8 a.m. in a systematic way.

Officials, doctors, advocates, professionals, business persons and others joined hands four months ago to achieve ‘Harita-Vizianagaram’ aimed at improving the green cover in the town. Around 1.10 lakh saplings have been planted in schools, colleges, hospitals, hostels, government offices, temples, churches and other places. People of almost all colonies were involved in the gigantic task. With rainy season nearing completion, they have decided to concentrate on survival and protection of the plants in all areas. The process will continue for the next six months.

Rising heat

There is a valid reason for taking up the special drive in Vizianagaram, 50 km away from Visakhapatnam. The fort town was almost a concrete jungle till three months ago lacking greenery. The temperature was almost 2° Celsius higher compared with nearby Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts. During summer, temperature touched even 40° Celsius in May.

Except in Cantonment area, greenery was almost missing after the Hud-hud cyclone had hit the district headquarters in 2014. Hundreds of age-old trees were uprooted, making lives miserable in the absence of tree shade. However, the situation has changed completely in the last six months.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal took up a plantation drive last year. Though thousands of saplings were planted, many of them did not survive owing to lack of care from people living in nearby areas.

Coordination panel

He later formed the ‘green brigade’. Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma, Jammu Government School headmaster Mantri Rammohan, senior doctor M. Venkateswara Rao, Green Bank chairman G. Pushapanatham, Cheyutha founder M. Ram, municipal works inspector Avanapu Ravikumar and others were made members of the coordination committee. Their duty is to explain the importance of greenery to colony associations and make them participate in the plantation drive.

Social Forestry Department officer B. Janakiram, District Forest Officer G. Lakshman and other officials have been asked to supply all kinds of saplings, including fruit-bearing trees.

“We have actively involved youngsters and kids in Harita Vizianagaram since they should know the value of nature. Students have been asked to adopt one sapling. Colony residents have been given the care of saplings till they attain strength. Now, our aim is to achieve 80% survival. We hope that the temperatures will be normal from next summer,” Mr. Jawaharlal told The Hindu.