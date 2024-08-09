Greatness lies in sharing not earning, Venkaiah Naidu tells students

Greatness lies not in earning, but sharing, observed former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, while unveiling the statues of A. Syamsundar Reddy and C. Radhakrishna Reddy, the respective founder president and secretary of Duvvuru Ramanamma Women’s College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Friday.

In his address, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu recalled the relentless services of the duo toward the education and empowerment of women. Expressing concern over the prevailing gender inequalities in Indian society and crimes against women, he stressed the need to educate the younger generation.

Mr. Naidu appealed to the students to take inspiration from the great personalities who had established the college. “The school that started with 56 students and six teachers in 1981 has grown in size and stature today,” he said.

While winners are always hailed, the struggle faced by them to emerge victorious is often unrecognised, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu observed. “The idea behind installing statues is to remember the ideals they stood for and carry forward their legacy,” he said.

He also released a book ‘Mahaneeyamurthi Dr. C.R. Reddy’ on the occasion. Gudur MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar, All India Telugu Federation President C.M.K. Reddy, College Principal M. Sivakumar Reddy and Secretary K. Meher Mani took part.