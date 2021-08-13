Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to serve notice to APEPDCL

The decision was taken after over half-a-kilometre stretch of green cover were reportedly chopped down indiscriminately without following any norms.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be shortly serving a notice to APEPDCL for indiscriminately cutting down green cover, as part of maintenance of electric lines works.

This was decided by GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Friday, after over half-a-kilometre stretch of green cover comprising avenue trees were reportedly chopped down indiscriminately without following any norms or obtaining prior permission from the civic body.

The incident took place between Fourth Town Police Station and Kancharapalem.

According to A. Damodar, Director of Horticulture Department, GVMC, the APEPDCL workers could have pruned the branches at the top of the trees, if they were creating obstruction to high-tension wires. But what was the necessity to chop off the trees. Even some saplings were also removed, he said.

Many of the trees are old ones and have survived many cyclones, he added.

Based on this indiscriminate felling of trees, the civic body has decided to serve a notice to the Discom, shortly.