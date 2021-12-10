Andhra Pradesh

Great ideas can bring you great jobs, students told

Vice-Chancellors M. Surya Kalavathi (YVU) and G. Ranga Janardhan (JNTU-A), JNTU-Hyderabad former Vice-Chancellor K. Rajagopal and educational group Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy at CREC in Tirupati on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At least two Vice-Chancellors gave some ‘gyan’ to students on the need to get off the couch and keep moving in tune with the changing technology to land a plum job.

At the first graduation day of JNTUA-affiliated and autonomous Chadalawada Ramanamma Engineering College (CREC) here on Thursday, JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhan saw a bright future with the introduction of the National Educational Policy (NEP), which he said would change the way professional education is imparted in future. He urged all colleges to function as per the norms of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in the interest of students.

Yogi Vemana University (YVU) Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi said students should get proactive and take a research-oriented perspective towards engineering education. She advised mentors to shun spoon-feeding methodology and told students to take a refreshingly new view of learning. “Great ideas can bring you great jobs,” was her tip.

JNTU Hyderabad former Vice-Chancellor K. Rajagopal narrated several case studies of how great entrepreneurs had made a small beginning, but eventually made it big with consistent effort and perseverance.

Gold medals were presented to the toppers in various streams of engineering.

Educational group Chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy and Director Bhaskar Patel were present.


