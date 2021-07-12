‘Great future in store for students of Town Planning course’

Kadapa

The growing demand for skilled town planners nowadays, in tune with rising population and shrinking land availability, has put the spotlight on Town Planning, an undergraduate course that prepares a student to participate in the urban and rural development.

However, the potential of this profession still remains to be tapped. While the requirement of urban planners, also referred to as ‘city doctors’, is projected at three lakh by 2031, the number of qualified personnel available today is 5,000.

Flagship government projects like Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT, Housing for All, Swachh Bharat, Skill India and Make in India offer vast scope to a student of this field.

Planning has always remained a priority area as it addresses key social, economic and environmental concerns. The domain knowledge of planning always keeps changing by factoring in the new challenges, processes, methods and rules, says D. Vijay Kishore, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University that offers an interdisciplinary B.Tech course in Town Planning for those who have qualified in EAPCET (earlier EAMCET).

The university, established in 2020 in Kadapa, is among nine institutes that offer a course in Town Planning. A faculty member, C. Pratyusha Reddy, puts the average monthly pay for an urban planner at ₹50,000, which is projected to rise by 13% by 2026.

Those passing out from the course can also take up postgraduate studies in city planning, transportation planning, environmental planning, remote sensing, public policy and energy management. “It is not just the land use, but the social and economic considerations for a healthy living environment that matter,” explains M. Reethu Mercy, another faculty in the Town Planning Department.