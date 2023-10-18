ADVERTISEMENT

Grave injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh in Krishna water allocation, decry all-party leaders

October 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KADAPA

CPI State secretary demands the central government’s gazette notification on the redistribution of Krishna water be cancelled immediately

K Umashanker
All party leaders holding hands in a show of unity at the State-level symposium on water projects of Rayalaseema, in Kadapa on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speakers at a state-level symposium on ‘Future of Water Projects of Rayalaseema’ organised here on Wednesday by the CPI deplored that the BJP-led NDA government had done grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Rayalaseema region in the allocation of water to the State after bifurcation.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the people of Andhra Pradesh strongly opposed the YSRCP government as it became a slave to neighbouring Telangana. He demanded that the central government’s gazette notification on the redistribution of Krishna water should be cancelled immediately.

‘Over 300 mandals suffering’

Mr. Ramakrishna expressed serious concern that lakhs of acres of land in the State had turned barren. “While there are 671 mandals, 611 mandals are in rural areas. Over 300 mandals are suffering from severe shortage of water due to which farmers are committing suicide and migrating to far-off places,” he said.

‘Nellore, Prakasam also hit’

TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that after the bifurcation of the State, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu fought with the Center and the Telangana State government for irrigation projects. Along with the drought-hit Rayalaseema region, the districts of Nellore and Prakasam were also severely affected by the drought, impacting the agriculture sector.

‘Injustice in all sectors’

Congress Party State Working President N. Tulsi Reddy said that injustice was done to the State in all sectors after the division of the State, especially on the promises of special category status, steel plant under SAIL, Bandar Port, Duggirala Port, Polavaram project, Visakha railway zone.

Senior party leaders of the Left parties from all over Rayalaseema districts took part in the event.

