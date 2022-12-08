Grave financial crisis grips Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Purandeswari

December 08, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ONGOLE

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary D. Purandeswari has alleged that a grave crisis grips Andhra Pradesh due to financial profligacy of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ms. Purandeswari said the situation had turned very serious as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was not in a position even to pay salaries on time to its employees.

She said, considering Andhra Pradesh as a “special State,” the Union Government had stepped up its share of financial assistance to the State in lieu of the Special Category Status (SCS), which could not be given for various reasons.

But the State government indiscriminately diverted the Central funds and added to the financial mess. As a result, development had been severely hampered in the State, she opined.

Alleging that the YSRCP government had meted out a raw deal to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), she challenged the State government to release a White Paper on the financial assistance provided to the OBCs.

The State government had divided different communities constituting the OBCs in the State by forming a large number of corporations without providing them adequate financial resources, she charged.

Releasing a poster, ‘BJP for Janam’, Ms. Purandeswsari said the saffron party alone could ensure justice to different sections of people, including OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

She wanted the party cadre to take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who pursued the development agenda and winning the confidence of all sections of people.

Referring to the Delhi liquor scam, she said that “law will take its own course.” “Truth will come out following an impartial probe by the Enforcement Directorate in the scam that has its roots in the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” she said.

BJP district president S. Srinivasulu said the party would organise ‘Praja Darbar’ at the party office here on Sundays to receive complaints from people, and work towards finding solution to them.