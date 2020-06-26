Graph continues to rise with 7 deaths

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2020 08:47 IST

553 new cases reported; Kurnool tally crosses the 1,500-mark

The State has detected 553 new COVID-19 cases and seven more persons succumbed to the disease during the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning. It is the highest single-day spike so far.

The tally has gone up to 10, 884 and the toll increased to 136. With 209 patients getting discharged in the past day, the total number of recoveries increased to 4, 988 and the number of active cases too increased to 5, 760.

Of the new deaths, two each occurred in Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur districts and one death occurred in East Godavari district.

Of the total new cases, 477 are local while 69 are other State cases and seven are other country cases.

The local cases’ tally has gone up to 8, 783 with 4, 817 active cases and 3, 830 recovered cases. All the deaths reported so far are of local patients.

Most of the new local cases are reported in Kurnool (72) and the overall tally has crossed the 1,500-mark. It is followed by Guntur (67), East Godavari (64), Anantapur (52), Krishna (47), Chittoor (42), Visakhapatnam (40), Nellore (29), Kadapa (22), West Godavari (18), Prakasam (18), Vizianagaram (5) and Srikakulam (1).

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1,555), Krishna (1,179), Anantapur (1,080), Guntur (958), East Godavari (824), Chittoor (699), West Godavari (681), Nellore (522), Kadapa (500), Visakhapatnam (407), Prakasam (218), Vizianagaram (99) and Srikakulam (61).

Meanwhile, Krishna district continues to top with 47 deaths, the highest toll as well as the highest death rate of 3.82%.

It is followed by Kurnool with 44 deaths, Guntur with 16 and Anantapur with seven deaths. The other deaths occurred in East Godavari (6), Chittoor (6), Nellore (4), Visakhapatnam (2), Prakasam (2), Srikakulam (2) and West Godavari (1). Vizianagaram is the only district with no COVID deaths so far.

The State has tested 19, 085 samples in the past 24 hours and 7.69 lakh samples so far.