Andhra Pradesh: Granting SCS will ensure BJP’s win in State, says party leader

July 03, 2022 19:30 IST

People will reject all other parties, says Sanyasi Raju

Granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh would ensure a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Assembly elections in the State, party leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram, he said that people of the State would ensure that the BJP wins an absolute majority if SCS is granted by the Central government.

“BJP will become a power to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh as the issue of SCS will be a deciding factor in the 2024 elections,” he said.

“The then UPA government had done a lot of injustice to Andhra Pradesh by not sanctioning SCS at the time of bifurcation. Now, it is time for the Centre to do justice to A.P. People will wholeheartedly vote for the BJP and reject all regional parties including the YSRCP, TDP and others,” Mr. Sanyasi Raju, who is a former State treasurer of the party, said.

He said that a detailed report on the issue has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office over the issues being faced by the North Andhra region and other parts of A.P.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit to A.P. is a good sign. He will certainly look into the issues of the State and sanction more funds for the north Andhra region,” he said.