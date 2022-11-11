Grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Congress urges Union Government

Congress Party activists staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Congress Party Vizianagaram district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar on Friday asked the Union Government to grant Special Category Status (SCS) for the speedy progress of Andhra Pradesh. Along with senior party leaders, including Sunkari Satish Kumar, he staged a protest at RTC Complex of Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the UPA government had accorded SCS for Andhra Pradesh but it was not implemented after the NDA assumed power although the relevant clauses were included in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. He alleged that Andhra Pradesh had become the poor State in the country with the inordinate delay in implemention of SCS which could have ensured huge investments in the last eight years.