Grandeur marks the procession of Kalpa Vriksha Vahanam in Tirumala on the fourth day of Brahmotsavams

20 teams, comprising 527 artistes from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jharkhand, enthral devotees with their rhythmic beats and steps

Published - October 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
A welcome arch illuminated with serial lighting beckons devotees reaching Tirupati for the annual Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams.

A welcome arch illuminated with serial lighting beckons devotees reaching Tirupati for the annual Tirumala Srivari Brahmotsavams. | Photo Credit: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The fourth day of the annual Brahmotsavams on Monday witnessed a spectacular procession of the golden Kalpavriksha Vahanam. The processional deity Lord Malayappa, flanked on either side by his two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, was taken out along the mada streets of the sacred shrine. Idols of Kamadhenu (celestial cow) and Chintamani formed part of the assemblage atop the vahanam.  

Thousands of devotees lined up to catch a glimpse of the procession as it is widely believed that the wishes of the devotees shall be fulfilled by witnessing the procession. 

The occasion was marked by vibrant tribal dance performances like Kommu Koya, Gondu, and Dappulu, along the four mada streets. Twenty teams comprising 527 artistes from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand enthralled devotees with their rhythmic beats and steps.

The traditional garlands from the temple of goddess Andal in Silliviputtur reached the town. The garlands were traditionally received by the TTD officials at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt in front of the temple and were taken around the temple in a procession ahead of handing over the same to the temple authorities. The garlands will be adorned to the presiding deity on Tuesday on the eve of Garuda Seva. 

On the other hand, TTD Estate officials seized unhygienic fast food centers and shops selling food items at exorbitant prices. Five fast food centres at Govardhan Choultries and three hawker licensed shops near PAC-1 were temporarily closed.

Drivers of some private taxis and tempo travellers were handed over to the Road Transport Authorities for collecting exorbitant charges from the devout. 

Meanwhile, the town experienced a steady inflow in the pilgrim crowd. Devotees from various corners of the country began converging atop the town a day in advance to take part in the auspicious Garuda seva festival on October 8. Both the ghat roads as well as the trekking routes experienced a surge in vehicular traffic and steady inflow in the pilgrim crowd since morning. Anticipating a huge turnout in the pilgrim crowd the TTD had made elaborate arrangements for the Garuda seva.

The festivities concluded with the procession of Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in the night.  

Published - October 07, 2024 07:18 pm IST

