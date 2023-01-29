ADVERTISEMENT

Grandeur marks Ratha Saptami festival in Vijayawada

January 29, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Scores of devotees offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A devotee performs ‘Surya Namaskaram’ to Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri, on the occasion of Rathasapthami, in Vijayawada on Saturday, January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Religious fervour mark ‘Ratha Sapthami’ as thousands of devotees offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ and performed special pujas on Saturday.

Heavy rush was seen at the temples on the eve of ‘Ratha Sapthami’.

Devotees took holy dip in the river and offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ to the Sun God. Serpentine queues were seen at the temples since dawn, and the temple managements made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The priests performed procession of the deities at some temples and the devotees performed special pujas on the occasion. The devastanams were decked up for the festival.

Thousands of devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri on the eve of ‘Ratha Sapthami’. Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Sri Kanakadurga temple and other shrines were packed with rush for ‘Surya Jayanthi’

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US