Grandeur marks Ratha Saptami festival in Vijayawada

Scores of devotees offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’

January 29, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A devotee performs ‘Surya Namaskaram’ to Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri, on the occasion of Rathasapthami, in Vijayawada on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

A devotee performs 'Surya Namaskaram' to Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri, on the occasion of Rathasapthami, in Vijayawada on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Religious fervour mark ‘Ratha Sapthami’ as thousands of devotees offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ and performed special pujas on Saturday.

Heavy rush was seen at the temples on the eve of ‘Ratha Sapthami’.

Devotees took holy dip in the river and offered ‘Surya Namaskarams’ to the Sun God. Serpentine queues were seen at the temples since dawn, and the temple managements made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

The priests performed procession of the deities at some temples and the devotees performed special pujas on the occasion. The devastanams were decked up for the festival.

Thousands of devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga Devi atop Indrakeeladri on the eve of ‘Ratha Sapthami’. Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Sri Kanakadurga temple and other shrines were packed with rush for ‘Surya Jayanthi’

