Grandeur marks Golden Chariot procession of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala

Festivities take off to a religious start on the sixth day of Brahmotsavams with the procession of ‘Hanumantha vahanam’

September 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Devotees in thousands reach Tirumala to witness the Golden Chariot procession on Saturday, held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara.

Devotees in thousands reach Tirumala to witness the Golden Chariot procession on Saturday, held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Splendour marked the procession of the Golden Chariot taken on Saturday, the sixth day of the ongoing Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts were mounted atop the chariot and pulled around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine.

Devotees throng the streets in Tirumala to get a glimpse of the Golden Chariot carrying Lord Malayappa and His consorts being taken in a procession on Saturday as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

Devotees throng the streets in Tirumala to get a glimpse of the Golden Chariot carrying Lord Malayappa and His consorts being taken in a procession on Saturday as part of the ongoing Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The town wore a festive look as it got soaked in religious fervour amid the chanting of the ‘Govinda namam’ by thousands of devotees who had congregated along the thoroughfares of the temple town to catch a glimpse of the procession.

The day took off to a religious start with the procession of ‘Hanumantha vahanam’ after the completion of the daily rituals inside the temple.

Post-noon, ‘visesha samarpana’ was rendered to the utsava deities at Ranganayakula mandapam, followed by Vasanthotsavam and Asthanam.

The festivities climaxed with the procession of the ’Gaja vahanam’ and special rituals at the yagasala inside the temple.

