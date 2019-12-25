Grandeur marks Christmas celebrations in Prakasam

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional enthusiasm across Prakasam district.

The Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, head of all Baptist churches in the south, witnessed a good congregation of devotees for the midnight mass.

The faithful also thronged the 150 denomination of churches in Ongole and offered special prayers to rejoice the birth of Jesus Christ.

The historic Baptist church at Ramayapatnam was also a beehive of religious activity. Christmas carols were sung in among other churches the famous the JDBM Baptist Church in Kandukur.

Pastors delivered the message of god on the occasion. Persons dressed like Santa Claus made children happy by distributing chocolates and other gifts to them.

Believing in the principle of service to humanity is service to god, the devotees offered liberal donations to underprivileged sections of people.

Nativity scenes

The revellers tastefully decorated the churches and also their homes with attractive stars and Christmas trees. Ingenious youth created ‘nativity scenes’ representing the infant Jesus, his mother Mary and her husband, Joseph at Cloughpet where John E.Clough from the USA had spread the message of peace and love and run a string of educational institutions.