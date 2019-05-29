Grand welcome awaits ‘son of the soil’

After the thumping victory in the recently-held general elections, YSRCP president and the Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to get a rousing reception from his native Kadapa district.

After Tirumala darshan on Wednesday morning, Mr. Reddy is scheduled to leave Renigunta airport to arrive at Kadapa airport by 11 a.m. The ‘son of the soil’ will pray at the famous Ameen Peer Dargah in the city and later reach Pulivendula by a chopper to offer special prayers at CSI Church.

In the afternoon, he will pay tributes at the ‘Samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya estate. In the evening, he will leave for Vijayawada by a special flight from the Kadapa airport.

Arrangements reviewed

Party workers are expected to turn up in large numbers to extend him a ceremonial reception at the airport as well as at his ancestral home in Pulivendula. Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, DSP Masoom Basha and MLA-elect Amjad Basha inspected the arrangements at the places scheduled to be visited by Mr. Jagan in the city, even as the Dargah and its vicinity came under heavy security cordon.