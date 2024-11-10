 />
Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels rings in Christmas celebrations

Published - November 10, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Grand Vijayawada by GRT Hotels on November 9, Saturday, kickstarted the traditional cake mixing ceremony to ring in the Christmas celebrations.

The ceremony, which saw the attendance of many guests, featured a twist on tradition with an eco-friendly tree lighting to symbolise environmental responsibility. Instead of lighting a conventional Christmas tree, guests planted saplings on a custom-designed metal frame shaped like a tree.

Attendees, dressed in white as per the theme, enjoyed carol and a festive hi-tea with seasonal treats, rounding off an evening filled with joy and environmental awareness.

“This year, the ceremony reflects our commitment to both tradition and sustainability. By blending festive customs with eco-conscious practices, we are setting the tone for a greener holiday season,” said Hari Prasad, General Manager of Grand Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

