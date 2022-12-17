Grand start to ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’

December 17, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Children perform a folk dance at the ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’, in Tirupati on Saturday.

Children displayed their creativity and innate talent at the five stages arranged as part of ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’ that began at MCT’s Pandit Nehru High School here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students representing various schools in the city joined the event with great enthusiasm, which was inaugurated by MLA B. Karunakar Reddy and Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav. The legislator advised the students to participate in as many competitions as possible to fine-tune their skills.

The students participated in the various events and exhibited their talent in folk dance, classical dance, devotional songs, mono action, painting and essay writing. The festival’s district secretary M. Nagarjuna and honorary president T. Damodaram called the event as aiming at creating interest among students in India’s ancient traditions and fine arts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US