Grand start to ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’

December 17, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Children displayed their creativity and innate talent at the five stages arranged as part of ‘Tirupati Balotsavam’ that began at MCT’s Pandit Nehru High School here on Saturday.

Students representing various schools in the city joined the event with great enthusiasm, which was inaugurated by MLA B. Karunakar Reddy and Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav. The legislator advised the students to participate in as many competitions as possible to fine-tune their skills.

The students participated in the various events and exhibited their talent in folk dance, classical dance, devotional songs, mono action, painting and essay writing. The festival’s district secretary M. Nagarjuna and honorary president T. Damodaram called the event as aiming at creating interest among students in India’s ancient traditions and fine arts.