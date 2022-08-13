Grand start to Har Ghar Tiranga in South Coastal A.P.

A farmer hoisting the Tricolour at his hut in Basavanapalem village in Prakasam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Patriotic fervour marked the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as people hoisted the national flag at their houses in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday in accordance to a call given by the Centre as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Paying tributes to the freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Pingali Venkayya and Potti Sriramulu, they reiterated their commitment to the task of nation building.

In Nellore, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu led the people in hoisting the flag at houses. Enthusiastic people also took selfies with the flags and pinned their images at https://harghartiranga.com.

The Tricolour was also flown atop the Central and State government offices, private offices, public places and educational institutions.

In Ongole, Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, who donned the traditional ‘pancha’, said after hoisting the flag at his camp office that people need not lower the flag at dusk as the flag code had been amended to fly the flag uninterrupted for three days.

Bullock cart race

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, his wife Sachi Devi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha were among those who flew the flag at home. Farmers organised bullock cart and tractor rallies in several villages on the occasion.

Doctors at the Government General Hospital in Ongole, joined by students of the Government Medical College, took out a rally on the occasion.

Doctors and medical college students taking part in a rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Canara Bank organised a photo exhibition at the Nellore bus stand centre in Ongole to recall the partition horrors as lakhs of people were massacred in the run-up to independence.