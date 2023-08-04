ADVERTISEMENT

Grand ‘Sobha Yatra’ taken out ahead of Maha Yagam

August 04, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees participating in large numbers at the ‘Sobha Yatra’ taken out in Tirupati on Thursday, ahead of ‘Sri Mahalakshmi Maha Yagam’ proposed by Shri Jhalaria Peeth (Rajasthan) pontiff Shri Ghanshyamacharyaji Maharaj. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A grand procession in the name of ‘Sobha Yatra’ was taken out in the temple city on Thursday in connection with the ‘Mahalakshmi Maha Yagam’ scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 9.

The procession started at Rama Thulasi Kalyana Mandapam and culminated at Shri Convention Centre, the venue of the grand ritual. The event is conducted by Jhalaria Peeth pontiff Shri Ghanshyamacharyaji Maharaj, in connection with the holy month observed as ‘Shri Purushotham Maas Mahotsav’.

The Jhalaria Peeth, headquartered at Didwana in Nagaur district of Rajasthan is instrumental in spreading Sri Vaishnava school of thought across North India by constructing and managing Lakshminarayan temples. The monastery chose Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, for the grand event, where Mahalakshmi Maha Yagam will be performed on a grand scale with 225 Kunds. ‘Shrimat Bhagavat Katha’ will also be rendered throughout the week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees, especially members of the Rajasthani community, clad in auspicious yellow clothes took part in large numbers in the procession.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US