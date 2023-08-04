Grand ‘Sobha Yatra’ taken out ahead of Maha Yagam

August 04, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - TIRUPATI

A grand procession in the name of ‘Sobha Yatra’ was taken out in the temple city on Thursday in connection with the ‘Mahalakshmi Maha Yagam’ scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 9.

The procession started at Rama Thulasi Kalyana Mandapam and culminated at Shri Convention Centre, the venue of the grand ritual. The event is conducted by Jhalaria Peeth pontiff Shri Ghanshyamacharyaji Maharaj, in connection with the holy month observed as ‘Shri Purushotham Maas Mahotsav’.

The Jhalaria Peeth, headquartered at Didwana in Nagaur district of Rajasthan is instrumental in spreading Sri Vaishnava school of thought across North India by constructing and managing Lakshminarayan temples. The monastery chose Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, for the grand event, where Mahalakshmi Maha Yagam will be performed on a grand scale with 225 Kunds. ‘Shrimat Bhagavat Katha’ will also be rendered throughout the week.

Devotees, especially members of the Rajasthani community, clad in auspicious yellow clothes took part in large numbers in the procession.