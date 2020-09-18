Grand Master title for ANU

GUNTUR

18 September 2020 23:27 IST

Acharya Nagarjuna University(ANU) has secured a Grand Master title in Asia Book of Records for receiving maximum ranks and certificates from public university. The Asia Book of Records is affiliated to World Record University and follows the International Protocol of Records.

Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar said that the recognition will push the university in the global limelight, and help in attracting more number of students.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Rajasekhar said: “We feel proud of this achievement. We owe the achievement to teaching and non-teaching staff. We will work harder to reach further heights.”

Advertising

Advertising