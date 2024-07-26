Grand finale of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest to be held in Vijayawada on July 27

The grand finale of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest will be held at Manor Food Plaza in Vijayawada on July 27 (Saturday). The culinary contest to identify the most talented cooks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will start at 10 a.m.

Unlike the regional rounds of the contest when the participants were asked to showcase a special dish cooked by them at the venue, the finalists will embark on a delicious battle of outsmarting the others in a live cooking session. The winner will be crowned as “Master Chef of Andhra Pradesh”.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will be the judges and cash prizes will be given away to the first three winners of the event. The winner will take home a cash prize of ₹75,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up will get ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively, in addition to products worth ₹2 lakh.

The contest aims to keep alive the traditional and authentic lip-smacking delicacies of the Andhra land and passing their inspiring flavours to the next generations.

The regional rounds organised in six cities across Andhra Pradesh witnessed enthusiastic participants showcasing myriad of flavours that reflected the diverse culinary options.

The finalists from each of these six cities—P. Shradha from Visakhapatnam, Leela Purnima from Rajamahendravaram, G. Nagalakshmi Parvathi from Guntur, Qamer Sultana from Vijayawada, G. Vidyadharani from Nellore and V. Prasanna Lakshmi from Tirupati— will compete in the grand finale for the crown of “Master Chef of Andhra Pradesh”.

The event is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and organised in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. The textile partner is CMR Shopping Mall. The jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers, energy partner is IOCL and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.

