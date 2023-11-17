November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The penultimate day of the nine-day annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple saw the grand procession of the deity on a huge chariot during the ‘Rathotsavam’.

The devotees pulled the flower-bedecked wooden chariot with great pomp and delight around the four streets encircling the temple and the ‘Padma Sarovaram’ Pushkarini. Devotees thronged on both sides as the chariot moved along the Mada streets to seek Her blessings.

Tirumala Tirupati senior pontiff and junior pontiff Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam participated in the procession.

In the evening, the deity was mounted atop ‘Ashwa Vahanam’, resembling a horse and carried in a procession around the temple. With the goddess in the attire of a valourous soldier on a horse, the procession marked Her fight against evil.

