Devotees throng Tiruchanur to pull Goddess Padmavati’s chariot during Rathotsavam

In the evening, the deity, in the attire of a valourous soldier, rides the Ashwa Vahanam, which resembles a horse, to mark Her fight against evil

November 17, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees pulling the huge wooden chariot carrying the deity of Goddess Padmavati around the Tiruchanur temple during the ‘Rathotsavam’, in Tirupati on Friday.

Devotees pulling the huge wooden chariot carrying the deity of Goddess Padmavati around the Tiruchanur temple during the ‘Rathotsavam’, in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The penultimate day of the nine-day annual Kartheeka Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple saw the grand procession of the deity on a huge chariot during the ‘Rathotsavam’.

The devotees pulled the flower-bedecked wooden chariot with great pomp and delight around the four streets encircling the temple and the ‘Padma Sarovaram’ Pushkarini. Devotees thronged on both sides as the chariot moved along the Mada streets to seek Her blessings.

Tirumala Tirupati senior pontiff and junior pontiff Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam participated in the procession.

In the evening, the deity was mounted atop ‘Ashwa Vahanam’, resembling a horse and carried in a procession around the temple. With the goddess in the attire of a valourous soldier on a horse, the procession marked Her fight against evil.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

