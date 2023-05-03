‘Gramodayam’ programme helps solve problems in Palnadu villages

May 03, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Palnadu Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti has launched a programme titled ‘Gramodayam’, as part of which he would visit a village every Friday, spend quality time with the residents and address grievances on the spot.

The fundamental idea behind this programme is creating awareness about the development of the village among residents, taking the administration to the doorsteps of people, redressing their grievances and knowing the ground realities,” Mr. Lotheti told The Hindu.

The Collector said that the village visit was helping in finding out the important public issues pertaining to the localities. “We are using the available resources to start the works. We are also encouraging participation of the people as a part of the Our Mother Village concept. Many long-pending problems in villages could be addressed with simple solutions. We need to create awareness among residents and guide them properly and it is possible,” he said.

Citing the example of his first visit as a part of the programme, the Collector said, “We ordered the construction of a compound wall for a government school at Gollapalla village in Veldurthi mandal. We were informed about drinking water problems in some villages, which were addressed promtly,” he said.

The Collector said that due to lack of awareness among pregnant women and lactating mothers, iron deficiency and other health issues were prevalent in many villages.

“We are trying to create awareness among the people and ordered the health officials to focus on it. We are providing medical and health services at villages as a part of the Family Doctor programme, he added.