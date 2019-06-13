Grameena bank to support ryots to take up allied activities

The Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank had earned a profit of ₹210 crore in the last financial year and had expanded its lending base, said bank Regional Manager B.V. Sivaiah here on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters here, he said as groundnut production in Kurnool and Anantapur districts was high, the bank planned to lend to farmers so that instead of selling pods they could take up allied activities in relation to groundnut. “For this activity we plan to tie up with some farmers’ producers’ organisations so that at least 100 farmers initially benefit from the programme,” he added.
As regards self help groups, 13,330 of them were registered with the bank, which had lent ₹265 crore to them.
Mr. Sivaiah said the bank was focussing on educational and industrial loans for small-scale units. Those seeking educational loans could approach the bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.