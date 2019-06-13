Grameena bank to support ryots to take up allied activities

The Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank had earned a profit of ₹210 crore in the last financial year and had expanded its lending base, said bank Regional Manager B.V. Sivaiah here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said as groundnut production in Kurnool and Anantapur districts was high, the bank planned to lend to farmers so that instead of selling pods they could take up allied activities in relation to groundnut. “For this activity we plan to tie up with some farmers’ producers’ organisations so that at least 100 farmers initially benefit from the programme,” he added.

As regards self help groups, 13,330 of them were registered with the bank, which had lent ₹265 crore to them.

Mr. Sivaiah said the bank was focussing on educational and industrial loans for small-scale units. Those seeking educational loans could approach the bank.