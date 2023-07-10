ADVERTISEMENT

Grama, Ward volunteers stage protest against Pawan Kalyan for ‘insulting’ them

July 10, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pawan Kalyan, earlier alleged that the Grama/Ward volunteers were behind women trafficking and missing cases in the State

Staff Reporter

AP Volunteers staging a protest over Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against them, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Volunteers attached to various Grama and Ward Sachivalayams staged protests on Monday, condemning Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan for alleging they were responsible for women trafficking in the State.

Reacting to the JSP leader’s comments that volunteers were behind women trafficking and missing cases, many volunteers came onto the roads and raised slogans against him, in NTR and Krishna districts.

“We are distributing pensions, taking welfare schemes to the public, helping the poor and aged by distributing ration to them and reaching out to the public in emergencies. But, Pawan Kalyan made insulting comments,” the protestors decried.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The volunteers allege that the JSP president made baseless allegations and insulted women in society. They demanded that Mr. Pawan Kalyan prove his allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US