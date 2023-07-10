Grama, Ward volunteers stage protest against Pawan Kalyan for ‘insulting’ them

July 10, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Volunteers attached to various Grama and Ward Sachivalayams staged protests on Monday, condemning Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan for alleging they were responsible for women trafficking in the State.

Reacting to the JSP leader’s comments that volunteers were behind women trafficking and missing cases, many volunteers came onto the roads and raised slogans against him, in NTR and Krishna districts.

“We are distributing pensions, taking welfare schemes to the public, helping the poor and aged by distributing ration to them and reaching out to the public in emergencies. But, Pawan Kalyan made insulting comments,” the protestors decried.

The volunteers allege that the JSP president made baseless allegations and insulted women in society. They demanded that Mr. Pawan Kalyan prove his allegations.

