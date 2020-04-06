Grama Volunteer ‘stabs’ man after tiff over relief distribution

A Grama Volunteer had reportedly stabbed a villager, inflicting bleeding injuries, following an argument between the two over COVID-19 relief distribution to the beneficiaries at Bandavaddi Palli village of K.V Palle mandal, 30 km from Piler, on Monday.

According to information, the volunteer, identified as Srinivasulu (25), while distributing the COVID-19 relief benefit of ₹1,000, reportedly skipped some households in the village. A resident Viswanatha Raju (39) objected to it and picked up an argument. As they came to blows, the people around separated and pacified them. Within a few minutes, the volunteer returned to the spot, after collecting a knife from his house, and picked up an argument again during which he suddenly stabbed Mr. Raju in the neck and abdomen, and fled the scene.

The injured was rushed to the area hospital at Piler, and was later shifted to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati.

Circle inspector (Piler Rural) S. Murali Krishna said that Mr. Raju was out of danger, and the accused was absconding.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.