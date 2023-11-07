Grama Sabhas to be held in 89 villages for proposed Kolleru Lake Eco-Sensitive Zone from Nov. 14 

November 07, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ELURU

The Wildlife Management division will conduct Grama Sabhas to create awareness on the proposal of forming an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Kolleru Lake from November 14 in Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh is the Chairman of the Committee that is tasked with preparing the proposal to declare the ESZ for protection of the wetland ecosystem. The Revenue and Forest departments aims to jointly conduct the Grama Sabhas across 89 villages in the nine mandals falling above +5 contour of the water body.

“The Kolleru Lake area above +5 contour falls in the nine mandals, whwere the ESZ is likely to be proposed. The residents of these mandals will be intimated on the need of declaring this ESZ”, said Eluru Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) S. Ravi Sankar. The nine mandals: Eluru, Vunguturu, Bhimadolu, Nidamarru, Denduluru, Pedapadu, Kaikaluru, Mandavalli and Akiveedu.

“The local communities will be made aware of the activities to be permitted, regulated and prohibited in the ESZ. The Grama Sabhas will also collect their voices and opinions to be included in the proposal,” added Mr. Sankar.

