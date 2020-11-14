Graduation Day organised

The Graduation Day of Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology(DIET), Anakapalle, was held on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor of Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, Koona Ramji, who participated as a chief guest, spoke on the importance of National Education Policy 2020, and advised the outgoing students to upgrade their skills in tune with the requirements of the industry.

Chairman of DIET, Dadi Ratnakar, stressed on the pivotal role of the engineering graduates in the growth of the nation.

Challa Narasimham, Principal of DIET, spoke.

M. Bhavana of ECE, who was chosen best outgoing student, was given a silver medal and a certificate.