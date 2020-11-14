Graduation Day organised

The Graduation Day of Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology(DIET), Anakapalle, was held on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor of Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam, Koona Ramji, who participated as a chief guest, spoke on the importance of National Education Policy 2020, and advised the outgoing students to upgrade their skills in tune with the requirements of the industry.
Chairman of DIET, Dadi Ratnakar, stressed on the pivotal role of the engineering graduates in the growth of the nation.
Challa Narasimham, Principal of DIET, spoke.
M. Bhavana of ECE, who was chosen best outgoing student, was given a silver medal and a certificate.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath