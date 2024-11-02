GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Graduate voters urged to exercise their right to vote

Published - November 02, 2024 10:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh NGOs’ Association State president K.V. Siva Reddy on November 2 (Saturday) urged graduate employees and their family members to register as voters by November 6 and take part in the upcoming graduate constituency elections to the Legislative Council.

In view of the notification released by the Election Commission of India pertaining to graduate MLC candidates, Mr. Siva Reddy visited the voter facilitation centre established under the aegis of the West Krishna branch of A.P. NGOs’ Home in Gandhi Nagar. He said vote was a powerful tool and all the eligible graduates should ensure that their names were enrolled and that they exercised their franchise to uphold democracy.

He said the facilitation centre at the NGO Home was to enable graduates to register and exercise their voting rights in Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts.

District president A. Vidya Sagar, treasurer K. Ranga Rao, district executive committee members D. Satyanarayana Reddy, P. Ramesh, G. Ramakrishna and M. Nagendra, city unit member C.V.R. Prasad, Shaik Nazeeruddin, V.V. Prasad, Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

