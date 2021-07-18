Gradual rise in new infections in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA

18 July 2021 23:46 IST

17 COVID-19 deaths and 2,974 cases registered in 24 hours

With close to 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the State reported the highest single-day tally in the last nine days.

With 17 deaths and 2,974 infections during the 24-hour period, the toll reached 13,132 and the cumulative tally increased to 19,40,096. The mortality rate remained at 0.68%.

East Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam and Krishna districts had been witnessing a gradual rise in the infections in the past one week. These three districts also shared over 55% of the State’s active caseload.

The number of infections reported in the past week was 13% less than those reported in the week before it. While 17,253 infections were reported in the past week, 130 had died and 21,095 recovered.

The number of samples tested in the 24-hour period was 1,05,024, which was the highest in the last one month, and their positivity rate was 2.83%. The positivity rate of the 2.35 crore samples tested so far remained at 8.22%.

The number of recoveries crossed 19 lakhs and stood at 19,02,256 and the recovery rate remained at 98.05% The number of active cases came down to 24,708.

Prakasam district reported five deaths in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor and Krishna (three each), Anantapur and East Godavari (two each), and Nellore and Visakhapatnam (one each). Six districts reported no fatalities.

East Godavari reported 577 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (501), Prakasam (349), Krishna (311), Nellore (282), West Godavari (280), Guntur (179), Visakhapatnam (120), Kadapa (106), Anantapur (98), Srikakulam (73), Kurnool (65) and Vizianagaram (33).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,73,142), Chittoor (2,27,087), West Godavari (1,67,387), Guntur (1,66,119), Anantapur (1,55,578), Visakhapatnam (1,51,001), Nellore (1,31,400), Prakasam (1,26,655), Kurnool (1,22,859), Srikakulam (1,19,952), Kadapa (1,09,084), Krishna (1,05,836) and Vizianagaram (81,101).