Grading system puts Inter students in a fix

Students who have passed Intermediate examination in Andhra Pradesh and are seeking admission in Delhi University and colleges affiliated to it, are in a fix, as they have no clue how their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) will be calculated for admission.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education gives only a range of marks for the grades. The DU admission portal takes average marks in the form of percentage, following the CBSE pattern. Since the Intermediate Board here awards CGPA scores, students have no clarity on how to apply for DU.

The fact that the DU is considering the standard conversion rate of multiplying CGPA scores with 9.5 % has only added to the Andhra Pradesh students’ worry. State students are at disadvantage as a student scoring 10-point CGPA would only have a maximum score of 95%, which is less than what might be required for getting into a college of choice at DU. Acknowledging that the problem is serious and needs an immediate remedy, HRD Minister A. Suresh on Friday said the Intermediate Board would have to swing into action and allot ‘marks’ to the students who are seeking admission in colleges outside the State, where admissions are done based on marks. He said the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor had brought the issue to his notice. In a mail, he had apprised the Minister that students who had obtained 10/10 marks would also suffer as percentage was being calculated by multiplying the points with 9.5%.